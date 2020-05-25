Pegasus Partners Ltd. Lowers Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $868.85. 49,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,577. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $888.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,080.92. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

