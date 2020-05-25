Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 5,127 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,783,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,996. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.35.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

