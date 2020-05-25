Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 874 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 147.2% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 12,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 105.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.03. 965,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.96 and a 200 day moving average of $335.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.