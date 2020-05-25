Pegasus Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FMC by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.30. 500,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.