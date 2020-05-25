Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 344,941 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344,941 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,908,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

