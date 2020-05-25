Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 4,850 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VAR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

