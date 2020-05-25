PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $282,782,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.48. 3,429,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,167. The company has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

