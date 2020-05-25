Phantomx Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 101.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Graviex and SouthXchange. Phantomx has a total market cap of $6,297.08 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 94.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00827170 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00192277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000801 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.