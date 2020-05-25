Phore Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,556.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Phore has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $21,556.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,029,593 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

