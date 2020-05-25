Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $707,234.68 and $64.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00825150 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00210205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003007 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000840 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 443,373,941 coins and its circulating supply is 418,113,505 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

