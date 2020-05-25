PlatinumBAR 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,306.83 and $5.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark hashing algorithm.

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

