PlayChip Price Tops $0.0017 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 576.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 466.7% against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $24.39 million and $132.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.82 or 0.03906833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031396 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip's official website is www.playchip.com.

The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

