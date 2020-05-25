Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0260 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Playkey has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $362,043.52 and approximately $18,937.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.03909316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031355 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,932,942 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

