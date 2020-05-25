PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,096.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $22,096.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.03915031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

