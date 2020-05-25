Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Portland General Electric worth $40,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of POR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.95. 365,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,828. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

