Primas (PST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.39 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Primas token can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $955,681.46 and approximately $1.39 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00481801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003371 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

