Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Hits $0.0013

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $58,088.08 and approximately $180.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, Coinrail and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029377 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029159 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,957.74 or 1.00617783 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00075970 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000608 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.