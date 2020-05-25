Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Prologis posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.55. 1,275,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

