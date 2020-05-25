Radium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,153.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Radium has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $5,153.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018498 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,031,419 coins and its circulating supply is 4,010,500 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

