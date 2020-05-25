Rapidz Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $238,926.15 and $55,596.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02082213 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00183886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,943,284 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

