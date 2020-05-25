Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,629.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $14,629.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.02072339 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00184127 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

