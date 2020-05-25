RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, RealTract has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One RealTract token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $34,944.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.02090990 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00094829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00184852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

