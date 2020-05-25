Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) recently:

5/19/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

5/17/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.01 and a quick ratio of 21.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after buying an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.