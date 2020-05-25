Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Experian (EXPN)

Experian (LON: EXPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2020 – Experian was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating.

5/21/2020 – Experian had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,660 ($34.99). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/21/2020 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/20/2020 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/13/2020 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/12/2020 – Experian was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

5/7/2020 – Experian was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,640 ($34.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

4/28/2020 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,850 ($37.49).

4/9/2020 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON EXPN traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,676 ($35.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.51. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,492.11.

Get Experian plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, for a total transaction of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.