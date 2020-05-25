Refereum (RFR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $627,638.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. Refereum has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $627,638.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Cobinhood and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, Bittrex, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

