Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,550,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after purchasing an additional 251,317 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 401,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.