RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $200.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average is $209.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.46.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

