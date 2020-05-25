Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after buying an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $114,854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after buying an additional 495,939 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $202.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total transaction of $845,953.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,045.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $1,399,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

