Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VXF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.12. 884,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

