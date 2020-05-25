Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,623. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.