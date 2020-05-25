RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. RPM International posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 410,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,151. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.14%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

