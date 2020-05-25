Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

