Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,704 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 215,021.1% in the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 122,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 122,562 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 226.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 415,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 288,127 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after buying an additional 7,539,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 375,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $27.65. 4,721,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

