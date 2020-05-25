Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $3.04 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Kucoin and RightBTC. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.60 or 0.03912587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031392 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,047,148,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, RightBTC, OKEx, IDEX, ABCC, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

