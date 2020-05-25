Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $2,321.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000383 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

