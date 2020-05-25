Silent Notary Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $114,634.43 and approximately $4,927.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, DEx.top, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.02082325 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00092202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00184630 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, YoBit, DDEX, Bilaxy, TOPBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

