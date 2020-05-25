SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin Sells 10,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,589,765.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.19. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.93 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIL shares. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

