Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Share Price

Media headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ASX LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 1,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958. ASX LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03.

Get ASX LTD/ADR alerts:

About ASX LTD/ADR

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ASX LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.