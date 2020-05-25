SounDAC Hits Market Capitalization of $60,579.02 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. SounDAC has a total market cap of $60,579.02 and $59,732.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028539 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000476 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.