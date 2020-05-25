South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 87,943 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 536.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,943 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 154.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 336,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,533. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.