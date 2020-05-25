South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,069 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 1.16% of Enerplus worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4,033.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,857,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,828 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,383,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $24,065,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,916,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 616.1% in the first quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,108,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,527. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $612.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0072 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

