South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,804 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $77.95. 3,481,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,352. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

