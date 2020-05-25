South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.21. The stock had a trading volume of 380,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $187.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

