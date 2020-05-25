South Dakota Investment Council Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 115.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

