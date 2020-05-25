South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $22,989,911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,773,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after buying an additional 442,307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,438,000 after buying an additional 229,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,186,000 after buying an additional 181,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of CFR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 412,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

