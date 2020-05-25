South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,897 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,006,017 shares of company stock worth $46,001,622. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.69. 37,050,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,823,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

