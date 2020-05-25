South Dakota Investment Council Raises Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,316 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.18% of Associated Banc worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Associated Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 560,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,243. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,261. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

