South Dakota Investment Council Sells 65,901 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 65,901 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 60.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

