South Dakota Investment Council Sells 8,934 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.14% of Timken worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,600,000 after acquiring an additional 120,776 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Timken by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Timken by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after buying an additional 407,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.50. 340,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. Timken Co has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

