Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,810,414 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.63% of Southwest Airlines worth $1,382,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

LUV stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. 17,538,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,071,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

